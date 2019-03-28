File picture

Johannesburg - A woman, believed to be in her 50s, was killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run on Commercial Road in Pietermaritzburg, paramedics said.



ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: "ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 06h10 to find the body of a woman, believed to be in her 50s, lying in the middle of the road."





Meiring said after assessing the woman paramedics found that she had sustained a number of serious injuries and showed no signs of life.





"Advanced life support treatments and CPR were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the patient. Unfortunately, after a short time, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene."





He said the vehicle that had crashed into the woman was not found on the scene, and local authorities would be launching an investigation into the incident.



