Woman killed in Mount Edgecombe house fire

Durban – A woman died in a house fire in Mount Edgecombe on Friday morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, police received information about a fire at a home in Silver Oaks just after 6am. “A 20-year-old female was certified dead at the scene,” said Gwala. She said another victim was taken to hospital. According to Jay Kanniappen, divisional commander at eThekwini Fire, they were called to the scene just after 5am.

“Five vehicles were dispatched and when firefighters arrived on scene at Mount Edgecombe, they found a formal dwelling well alight.

“Fire crew rescued two people by forced entry.”

Kanniappen said the female was unconscious and they immediately began ventilating her and performing CPR. The man, also believed to be 20 years old, had suffered smoke inhalation.

Kanniappen said KZN VIP response, tactical and medical paramedics arrived and began treating the patients.

He said the cause of the fire had not been established.

According to Nishlin Singh, of KZN VIP, the woman died at the scene, while the man was rushed to a nearby hospital. He had sustained burns to his face.

