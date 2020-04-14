Woman killed in taxi rollover in KZN

Durban - One woman was killed and eight others injured following a taxi rollover on the R33 in Cramond, KwaZulu Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

ER 24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 4pm to find the taxi upright on the side of the road.

"Several people were found scattered around the vehicle. Medics assessed the patients and found that one woman had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition while eight other patients were found with minor to moderate injuries.

"While medics were treating the patients, the critically injured woman’s vital signs rapidly diminished. CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to revive the patient. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the woman was declared dead."

Meiring said the eight other patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.