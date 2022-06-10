Woman mauled by hippo at iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Durban – A 59-year-old woman died after she was attacked by hippos at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park at around 5am on Friday. The incident took place on the western shore of the Lake St Lucia.

Story continues below Advertisement

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority said according to the preliminary reports three people, including the victim, allegedly went into the nearby wetland which is a habitat for dangerous wildlife such as crocodiles and hippos. “These individuals were allegedly attempting to harvest incema /African grass mat (juncus) within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park without permission,” said spokesperson Bheki Manzini. He said the two other individuals escaped unharmed.

Manzini said normally when the incema season commences in May of each year, iSimangaliso and Ezemvelo engage with nearby communities including the Dukuduku community to explain the process to be followed during the implementation of the incema harvesting for that season. “Part of this explanation includes making the community aware of the processes to be followed to ensure their safety from wild animals and to explain the duration of the harvesting season. “This community briefing session also advises the community on how they will need to group themselves as there would always be a dedicated field ranger with them for safety reasons.

Story continues below Advertisement

Manzini said this year particularly, meetings were held to discuss the possibility of incema harvesting. “It was explained during these meetings that due to the high-water levels of the lake and surrounding wetlands which attract more dangerous animals it was decided that the incema harvesting season will not take place.” He said the recent heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal has contributed to high water levels in the Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

Manzini said that is why they were “surprised” when they heard about the woman losing her life. “iSimangaliso and Ezemvelo would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as such loss of life is always deeply regrettable.” He said they would be visiting the victim’s family to provide support.

Story continues below Advertisement