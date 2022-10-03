Woman recovering in hospital after puff adder bite at Drakensberg hotel

Durban – A woman is recovering in hospital after she was bitten by a snake at a Drakensberg hotel at the weekend. S.T.A.R.T director and spokesperson, Warren Brauns, said they were alerted to the incident on Sunday morning.

“On arrival, the patient was showing clear signs of a snake bite with a clear bite mark and swelling to the affected area,” he said. Brauns said the snake was identified and the woman was airlifted to hospital by Netcare 911. Speaking to IOL on Monday, Brauns said the patient’s condition had improved after she was stabilised by a trauma team in the ICU.

He added that the snake was a puff adder and not a berg adder as previously reported. S.T.A.R.T Rescue said snakes were common in mountainous areas. Snake catcher Shaun MacLeod warned that snakes usually come out in warmer weather.

“The warmer weather brings snakes out of their hides and shelters and their first ‘assignment’ is to find food and water. Female snakes encourage males by emitting a particular pheromone when they are ready to breed. Keep in mind that snakes do not pair off as a couple or create accommodation such as a nest,” he said. People are advised to contact their local emergency services immediately if they are bitten by a snake or encountered snakes. IOL