Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Woman shot after rocks placed on N2 Spaghetti Junction

A woman was shot on the N2 near Spaghetti Junction. Picture: Supplied

Published 23m ago

Durban - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting incident on the N2 at Spaghetti Junction on Monday evening.

Medi Response paramedics said, on the arrival of paramedics, it was established that a woman had been driving alone when she encountered rocks blocking the freeway.

“She stopped to assess the situation when two persons approached her car, opening fire on her. She was struck by a bullet on her leg,” said spokesperson Paul Herbst.

He said an off-duty Fidelity Security Manager arrived on the scene and intervened, managing to detain one suspect.

“He proceeded to render first aid to the victim and awaited Medi Response advanced life support paramedics, who assumed care of the patient. The lady was stabilised and transported to hospital for further care. Well done to the off-duty officer who went beyond the call of duty.”

