Woman who jumped from 6th floor of Durban beachfront apartment is stable

Durban: The woman who jumped from the sixth floor of an apartment building on the Durban beachfront on Saturday morning is stable. On Monday, Paul Herbst from Medi-Response said the woman was in a stable condition at a Durban hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

Video footage of the woman hanging out of the apartment window on Snell Parade was shared widely on social media. Herbst said the emergency services responded to reports of a woman threatening to jump from the sixth floor. “The woman ultimately jumped from the elevated position, sustaining critical injuries in the process. Medi Response and Citi Med paramedics worked to stabilise the critical patient and she was transported to hospital for further care,” he said.

More on this PICS: Man critical after falling from 4th floor window of uMhlanga flat

In a separate incident in April, a man also survived after falling from the 4th floor of an apartment building in Lagoon Drive, in Umhlanga. Netcare 911 said when paramedics arrived they found the man lying on the concrete below. He had sustained critical injuries. IOL