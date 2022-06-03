Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Woman who sold R2.2m Durban North house that wasn’t hers to remain behind bars

File image

Published 1h ago

Durban - A Durban woman who allegedly sold a multi-million rand house that didn’t belong to her, made her first appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, said the accused, Sharmaine Chan, 58, faces a charge of fraud.

Chan was arrested by Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the complainant alleged that he was looking for a property and Chan had enticed him into buying a home in Durban North for R2.2million.

“The complainant paid R2.2 million for the property and when he drove past the property he noticed that the house was being renovated.

“Upon making inquiries, he was told that the house belongs to the National Department of Public Works. A case of fraud was then reported at Durban North police station for intensive investigation,” he said.

Kara said Chan was remanded in custody and is expected to make a formal bail application on June 10.

IOL

