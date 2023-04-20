Woman who survived N3 highway crash that claimed her parents’ lives, has legs amputated

Durban - Janine Francis, the sole survivor of the horror N3 crash that claimed the lives of her parents and brother, has had her legs amputated. The Francis family had been returning to their Newcastle home on Easter Monday when they were involved the 41 multivehicle crash on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara.

Six people died and many more were injured. The freeway was closed for several hours to allow for clean-up operations. Ralph Francis, his wife Michelle and son Matthew died at the scene.

They were laid to rest on Saturday in Chatsworth. Family spokesperson Salis Marimuthu told Post that the family had moved to Newcastle a few years ago. He described them as a lovely family and said everyone was shocked by their deaths.

This week, it was announced that Janine, 21, who was studying to be a teacher, underwent a lifesaving operation that required having her legs amputated. There has an appeal from businesses and the general community to donate towards treatment and therapy. According to the social media post, the Janine Francis Trust has been set up.

Newcastle attorney Neven Singh confirmed an account had been set up to help pay for Janine’s care. He said there would be a Road Accident Fund claim in future but that could take years to settle. Well-wishes have been streaming in for Janine. Here are just two of them: