Woman’s body found at Inanda sports field

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after the mutilated body a young white woman was found by residents at a sports ground in Newtown A, Inanda on Monday morning. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the woman, in her twenties, was found by members of the community. She said the woman's throat was slit and her hands cut. It is believed that the woman may have been murdered elsewhere and her body dumped at the grounds. The woman has dark hair and was dressed in a black jacket with a red T-shirt and black shoes. Private investigator Brad Nathanson has made a heart-wrenching appeal to the public to help find the woman's family.

"Her death may only be described as brutal. So we are urging you to consider all missing white women aged around 25 years of age, slim with long dark hair. Until the rest of the crime in this country is dealt with, with the heavy hand that is required, GBV apparently means nothing. There appear to be more crimes against women and children than ever before," he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Nathanson said punishment for crime against all lawful citizens was an intricate part of a surviving society and applied especially to crimes against women and children.

"To the family of this young woman, words fail us. May justice be served on the perpetrators," Nathanson said.

A case of murder has been opened at the Inanda police station and anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is urged to contact the police or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

