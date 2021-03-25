Woman's body found in shallow grave in Wentworth

Durban - The body of a 39-year-old female who was reported missing more than a week ago was discovered in a shallow grave in Wentworth on Wednesday afternoon.

According to metro police spokesperson Senior Superindentent Parbhoo Sewpersad, members from Durban Metro Search and Rescue, SAPS Search and Rescue and SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, responded to reports of a shallow grave in Engelbrecht Road in Wentworth just after 1:30pm.

Sewpersad said a small area was excavated and the odour of decomposition was apparent to all present.

“After approximately 40 minutes of digging the remains of a 39-year-old female who had been missing for 9 days was found. It was apparent the victim was burnt in the head region. The remains of the victim were handed over to detectives from Wentworth SAPS.”

A case of murder was opened.