Woman's body recovered near Durban pier

Durban - The police are investigating an inquest after the body of a female was recovered near the Durban pier on Tuesday evening. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the body of a woman believed to be in her fifties was found in the water at Bay of Plenty pier. “The matter is still under investigation. “The deceased has not been identified.” According to Durban metro spokesperson,Parbhoo Sewpersad, members of Durban Metro search and rescue were called to recover the victim who was partially dressed about 150 metress from shore.

“Unfortunately she was declared deceased on the scene.”

In a separate incident earlier this week, Sewpersad said members recovered the bodies of two children, aged 9 and 11.

“Members, along with SAPS search and rescue were called to the Illovo river, inland, in the vicinity of Adam's mission, at the sand mining area, for a reported drowning incident.

“On arrival members found that the body of a child had been recovered but that a second child was still missing presumed drowned.”

Sewpersad said members of K9 search and rescue members recovered the body of the second child.

