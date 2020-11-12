Woman’s headless body found at Durban Beach, arms and feet cut off

Durban - Police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a woman's body that washed up at a Durban beach on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to IOL, Proficient Tactical Security's Allistair Barclay, said he received a call from a security guard informing him of an incident at Cutting's Beach.

"He said thinks there might be a body on the shore but he was not sure. When I arrived, I saw the body and immediately informed my director and the police," he said.

Due to the strong current and windy conditions, the body was being 'rolled' about in the surf and Barclay asked contacted the police again to ask if he could move it.

"By the time police would've arrived, the body would have washed back into the sea. The female officer gave me approval to bring the body closer up to the shore," he said.