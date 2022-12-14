Workers exposed to ‘gruesome scenes’ should take care of their mental health: KZN Health MEC pleads

Durban - The KZN Health MEC has made an impassioned plea to health workers to not neglect their mental health. “We know you get exposed to gruesome scenes. Please do not suffer in silence, and do not feel ‘embarrassed’ to see a psychologist if you need to,” said Nomagugu Simelane.

She was speaking at the launch of the Department’s Employee Health and Wellness programme in Dannhauser in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Simelane emphasised seeking counselling or spiritual help was not a sign of weakness. While acknowledging many staff worked long hours, had inadequate sleep, and were often socially isolated as a result, she warned against the effects of work-related stress, which could manifest in dangerous emotional and physical outbursts, as well as other social disorders.

“You’ll have a situation where even a woman gets home and becomes a monster, assaulting her own children for nothing … But you becoming a monster may not be of your own doing, but due to what you go through and see on a daily basis, but you’re not able to deal with it psychologically,” she said. Simelane said looting and destruction of private property last July and the subsequent flooding in many parts of KZN, had all taken an even heavier toll on healthcare workers across the board. Dr Nokuthula Dlamini is the department’s newly-appointed director for Employee Health and Wellness.

She will be establishing structures across the province in order to ensure that psychologists and employee wellness practitioners are available to all staff. The province currently has 34 wellness practitioners. She said while the programme has been in existence, it’s never been enough.

“We’re starting afresh now, and going full-scale. Given that we’re now in the December holidays, there’ll be a lot of road crashes. That is why we are launching this programme now. We want to ensure that we’re available to assist on all the national roads,” she said. The MEC pleaded with staff across the board to protect their psychological wellbeing and have an open mind. “When we request you to go and get psychological assistance, please do it. This works as a two way street: while we have a responsibility to provide this service, it will not help you if you don’t think it’s necessary.