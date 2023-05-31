World No Tobacco Day: Tobacco’s negative impact on abdominal aortic aneurysms

Cape Town - As World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31, a leading vascular surgeon in South Africa explains the devastating effects of tobacco use and its impact on abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). Dr Vinesh Padayachy, who practices at the Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has urged individuals to quit tobacco.

Tobacco use is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide, as more than eight million people die each year due to tobacco-related illnesses. According to Dr Padayachy, an AAA is a bulging in the wall of the aorta, the largest artery in the body that runs through the abdomen. AAA can be asymptomatic and is often discovered incidentally during imaging studies performed for other reasons.

He said tobacco use is a well-established risk factor for the development and progression of AAA. “Nicotine and other harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke can damage the cells that line the walls of the aorta and weaken the vessel, leading to the formation of aneurysms. Tobacco use can also increase inflammation within the walls of the aorta, further contributing to the weakening and dilation of the artery,” Dr Padayachy said. He said research has shown smokers are four times more likely to develop AAA than non-smokers.

Smokers who develop AAA are likely to have larger aneurysms and are at a greater risk of rupturing than non-smokers. But, there is good news; quitting smoking could significantly reduce the risk of AAA development and progression. Dr Padayachy said studies have shown within a few years of not smoking, the risk of AAA can be reduced by 50%.

The risk will continue to decrease over time as former smokers will eventually have the same risk as non-smokers. “Quitting smoking can be a difficult process, but it is essential for overall health and the prevention of many serious illnesses, including AAA. “There are many resources available to help smokers quit, including nicotine replacement therapy, prescription medications, counselling, and support groups. It is important to seek help and support from healthcare professionals and loved ones when quitting smoking,” Dr Padayachy said.