World Prematurity Awareness Month: Honouring tiny survivors

A tapestry of purple bloomed at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban, where a remarkable event unfolded to honour the most extraordinary fighters among us – premature babies. The occasion was World Prematurity Day, dedicated to tiny survivors who defied the odds.

A part of the hospital transformed into a welcoming creche, draped in purple – a colour symbolizing the strength and resilience of these young warriors. It was a day of joy and appreciation, where 15 babies and their families were acknowledged with gifts and heartfelt gestures from the hospital. The event was more than a celebration. It brought together healthcare professionals, families, and community members to shed light on the challenges of premature births. The theme, "Small actions...BIG impact," highlighted the significance of each effort in nurturing these young lives.

World Prematurity Day is a global initiative, aimed at raising awareness about preterm births and their impact on families worldwide. It's a day that gives a voice to the smallest among us, showcasing their incredible journeys and the need for specialised care. As one of South Africa’s premier hospitals, Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre seized this opportunity to emphasise the importance of neonatal care. The hospital’s dedication to providing exceptional support for preterm infants was evident in every aspect of the day's activities.

Dr Thanusha Naidoo, a paediatrician at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, spoke eloquently about the significance of World PrematurityDay. She stressed the importance of health education and the celebration of the NICU graduates, their families, and the dedicated staff. In South Africa, the reality is stark: one in seven babies is born prematurely. These infants often face significant challenges right from birth, highlighting the need for advanced neonatal care.

Genna Chidoni, a first-time mom, shared her heartfelt thanks to the neonatal staff for their exceptional care. Her daughter, Chiara, born at 31 weeks, experienced medical complications, but found the necessary care and support at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital “We were transferred from another facility and all the medical experts that my baby needed were based here at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre. We spent seven weeks here and are so grateful for the staff and all the work they did for Chiara,” Chidoni said. Niresh Bechan, CEO of the hospital, expressed honour in welcoming back these babies to celebrate their achievements.

His words reflected the hospital's ethos: beyond providing medical care, they are invested in the long-term wellbeing of their patients, staff, and the wider community. Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre CEO Niresh Bechan with an elated mum Tabile Masinga and baby Hleo. Picture: Supplied. “As Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, not only do we want to build healthierand prosperous communities, but we also want to know about the well-being of our patients once they have been discharged. Today’s a very important day for us. We also acknowledge our staff and specialists and thank them for all they do for the parents and most importantly, the babies,” he said. World PrematurityDay at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre was more than an event. It was a testament to the strength of the human spirit, witnessed in the smallest of forms.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has urged all pregnant women to access antenatal as early as possible and to follow a healthy lifestyle including avoiding smoking, drinking alcohol or using illegal drugs during pregnancy. “This will reduce the risk of preterm labour and premature birth, which is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five,” the department said in a statement. About 15 million or 1 in 10 children babies globally are born preterm ach year. In South Africa, an average of 15% or 1 in 7 babies of all births are born prematurely annually.

Approximately 84 000 preterm infants are born in South Africa each year and 10% of them premature infants are at increased risk of death and various other complications including respiratory, neurological and eye morbidities compared with full-term infants. Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed. There are sub-categories of preterm birth, based on gestational age, and these include extremely preterm (less than 28 weeks) very preterm (28 to less than 32 weeks). “It is recommended that pregnant women should to attend all antenatal care visits or appointments throughout their pregnancy periods to enable the health professionals monitor and assess the state of health of both the mother and unborn child in order to identify early signs and symptoms of manageable and life-threatening complications such as pre-eclampsia, urinary tract infections and gestational diabetes,” Foster Mohale the Health spokesperson said.