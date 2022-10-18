Would-be Zulu king settles R18K debt to Pretoria PR strategist

Durban – Prince Buzabazi Zulu has finally settled the R18 285 debt he owed to Christinah Chauke, a Pretoria public relations strategist he hired to allegedly polish his image and present him as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne. The prince was one of the two Zulu royals (the other being Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu) who laid a claim to the Zulu throne which is already occupied by King Misuzulu whose official coronation is set to take place in Durban on October 29.

Prince Buzabazi is the third son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Buhle Mathe of KwaDlamahlahla palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Chauke reached a gentlemen’s agreement with the prince to provide public relations services for him. Chauke told IOL late in August this year that she was head-hunted for the job by Thabo Mokoena (a friend of Prince Buzabazi) and was later not paid. She said at the time that she was approaching the Small Claims Court in Pretoria to seek redress.

The matter was settled out of court on Monday and Chauke confirmed this to IOL on Tuesday, saying the battle was now over. "That without admitting liability and the correctness of the plaintiff's claim as detailed in the small claims court, the defendant agrees to pay R18 285 (eighteen thousand, two hundred and eighty-five rand) in full and final settlement of the dispute on or before Monday the 17th of October 2022," reads part of the agreement. It was also agreed that Chauke would withdraw the claim from the Small Claims Court and stop making public statements.

“The Plaintiff agrees withdraw all media statements made and to forthwith issue a media statement to the media house(s) and/or journalist(s) who previously wrote about the above Small Claims Court matter. “The Plaintiff agrees that she will not make any media statements on this matter other than the statement in terms of paragraph (b) above. “The Plaintiff undertakes that she will not publish anything regarding contents of this agreement in any social media posts. The Plaintiff accepts the payment of R18 285 as a full and final payment and warrants that she will not have any claim whatsoever against the Defendant emanating from the cause of action as indicated in the Small Claims Court Claim.

