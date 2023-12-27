Year in Review, 2023: KZN’s year of growth and transformation

KwaZulu-Natal has witnessed a promising economic upswing in 2023, characterised by significant employment growth, innovative projects, and infrastructural advancements.
The province recorded the largest employment increase in South Africa for Q3, with a notable drop in unemployment rates by 1.6%.
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube attributed this success to the Provincial Government's strategic collaborations and initiatives like the S’thesha Waya-Waya stimulus and Operation Vula, focusing on job creation and empowering youth, women, and disadvantaged groups.
In Durban, despite past and persisting challenges, the city is undergoing a transformative revival.
Multi-billion rand catalytic projects are reshaping the cityscape, promising job creation and infrastructural enhancement.
Notable projects include the Shongweni Development, Centrum, Cato Ridge Freight and Logistics, and the Avoca Nodal Development, each contributing significantly to the local economy and job market.
The digital economy has also been a focal point, with initiatives like the Broadband Rollout and the 4IR Commission driving the Provincial Connected Smart Province plan.
These efforts aim to create more digital space jobs, particularly for the youth.
Revitalising Durban's Economy
Durban's transformation is evident in its ambitious urban development projects.
The city is witnessing the rise of major investments like the Automotive Supply Park, INyaninga logistics hub, and the redevelopment of the Virginia Airport site.
These projects, alongside others like Oceans uMhlanga and the Midway Crossing development, are not only enhancing the city's infrastructure, but also creating thousands of jobs, thereby revitalising the local economy.
The South Coast's Property and Infrastructure Boom
The KZN South Coast has become a hotspot for property development and infrastructure upgrades.
Developments like Serenity Hills, Renishaw Coastal Precinct, and Bahari Bay are drawing global investors.
These projects, coupled with significant infrastructure projects like the Margate Airport upgrade and the N2 Wild Coast Road project, are reshaping the region, boosting the local economy, and enhancing accessibility.
Community-Centric Growth and Sustainable Development
The Renishaw Coastal Precinct stands out as a symbol of community-centric growth and sustainable development.
With an estimated total expenditure of R15 billion, this mixed-use development is set to be a significant job creator. The precinct's inclusion in national initiatives like the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan highlights its importance to the nation's economy.
Public-Private Partnerships and Community Involvement
Public-private partnerships have been crucial in these developments. The collaboration with the Department of the Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) and the involvement of local communities in projects like the Renishaw Coastal Precinct and Serenity Hills exemplify this approach. These initiatives have not only created jobs, but also fostered community development and entrepreneurship.
Conservation and Eco-Tourism
Conservation efforts are integral to these developments, with areas being transformed into conservation zones.
The Mandawe Wetland rehabilitation is a prime example, poised to become an eco-tourism hotspot. This approach ensures that economic growth in KZN is sustainable and environmentally conscious.
