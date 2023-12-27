Year in Review, 2023: KZN’s year of growth and transformation

KwaZulu-Natal has witnessed a promising economic upswing in 2023, characterised by significant employment growth, innovative projects, and infrastructural advancements. The province recorded the largest employment increase in South Africa for Q3, with a notable drop in unemployment rates by 1.6%.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube attributed this success to the Provincial Government's strategic collaborations and initiatives like the S’thesha Waya-Waya stimulus and Operation Vula, focusing on job creation and empowering youth, women, and disadvantaged groups. In Durban, despite past and persisting challenges, the city is undergoing a transformative revival. Multi-billion rand catalytic projects are reshaping the cityscape, promising job creation and infrastructural enhancement.

Notable projects include the Shongweni Development, Centrum, Cato Ridge Freight and Logistics, and the Avoca Nodal Development, each contributing significantly to the local economy and job market. Shongweni Development: This is a 2,000-hectare mixed development project aimed at creating a new economic hub in the Outer West area of eThekwini. The development will include lifestyle and tourism-based facilities, new lifestyle estates, high-quality office and business parks, freight and logistics infrastructure, as well as golf, equestrian, and leisure facilities. The project is expected to be implemented between now and 2030, with an investment value of R8 billion and the creation of 8,500 jobs. The digital economy has also been a focal point, with initiatives like the Broadband Rollout and the 4IR Commission driving the Provincial Connected Smart Province plan. These efforts aim to create more digital space jobs, particularly for the youth.

Revitalising Durban's Economy Durban's transformation is evident in its ambitious urban development projects. The city is witnessing the rise of major investments like the Automotive Supply Park, INyaninga logistics hub, and the redevelopment of the Virginia Airport site. The Virginia Airport site is another major investment node the City is developing. It is a R10 billion investment that will start in 2025 to 2030 and create 10,000 jobs. The City owns the land where Virginia Airport is located. The strategic plan is to redevelop the airport site for mixed-use purposes, including high-end residential and commercial use. These projects, alongside others like Oceans uMhlanga and the Midway Crossing development, are not only enhancing the city's infrastructure, but also creating thousands of jobs, thereby revitalising the local economy.

The South Coast's Property and Infrastructure Boom The KZN South Coast has become a hotspot for property development and infrastructure upgrades. Developments like Serenity Hills, Renishaw Coastal Precinct, and Bahari Bay are drawing global investors. These projects, coupled with significant infrastructure projects like the Margate Airport upgrade and the N2 Wild Coast Road project, are reshaping the region, boosting the local economy, and enhancing accessibility.

The Serenity Hills eco-estate and Renishaw Hills are changing the landscape of the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, which is already a popular tourist and leisure destination. With a combined R1.3 billion, these luxury developments at various stages of construction, have already attracted buyers from South Africa and around the world, with 2,000 job expected to be created. Picture: Supplied Community-Centric Growth and Sustainable Development The Renishaw Coastal Precinct stands out as a symbol of community-centric growth and sustainable development. With an estimated total expenditure of R15 billion, this mixed-use development is set to be a significant job creator. The precinct's inclusion in national initiatives like the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan highlights its importance to the nation's economy. The Renishaw Coastal Precinct will be a mixed-use development and is set to be a significant job creator. Picture: Supplied Public-Private Partnerships and Community Involvement Public-private partnerships have been crucial in these developments. The collaboration with the Department of the Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) and the involvement of local communities in projects like the Renishaw Coastal Precinct and Serenity Hills exemplify this approach. These initiatives have not only created jobs, but also fostered community development and entrepreneurship.