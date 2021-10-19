Yet another bus crash in KZN, this time 58 wounded after coach overturns on R56

Durban - At least 56 people were injured in a bus crash on the R56 near Umkomaas Valley near Ixopo late on Monday evening. Paramedics arrived at the scene to find that the bus had veered off the roadway and overturned.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson Craig Botha said 10 passengers sustained critical injuries, 26 serious injuries and 22 others sustained minor injuries. "The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for by multiple ambulance services," he added. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and police and road authorities are investigating further.

Last week, 10 people were killed in a bus crash on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg. It is alleged that an Eldos Coaches bus suffered a tyre blow out, causing the driver to lose control and overturn. Eldos Coaches has since set up services to help injured passengers or those who lost loved ones in the crash. For any assistance please call 011 706 22 33.

The following legal representatives are also on standby to assist those in need of legal services: Teboho Putsoane 074 426 0694 – [email protected] Shikar Maharaj 083 640 5311 – [email protected]