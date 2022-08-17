You can now renew your vehicle licence via WhatsApp. Here’s how

Durban - Just the thought of waking up at the crack of dawn and standing in a long line to renew your vehicle licence is enough to send anyone’s blood pressure to astronomical levels. Thanks to a partnership between Supa Quick and online platform Disky, you can renew your vehicle licence via WhatsApp. To renew your vehicle licence, you can visit the Supa Quick store of your choice and scan the Disky QR code and press ‘send.’ You will receive a WhatsApp message and, by following the user-friendly prompts, you can then make the payment and collect your licence disk within five to 10 working days from the store.

Story continues below Advertisement

The process takes just a few minutes and a service fee will be charged. All types of vehicle licences can be renewed, including those for motorcycles, cars, trailers and caravans. I did it myself and it took less than 10 minutes for the bot to capture all my details and issue an invoice, which is far less than the online service I paid for last year! The administration fee is R169 and I can collect it from my nearest store. Franchise director at Supa Quick, Adeshni Sewbaran, said many people delay renewing their vehicle licence simply because it’s inconvenient or takes too long.

“We are encouraging customers to take advantage of this value-added offering and make sure they comply with the law. Anyone can apply for renewal on your behalf, and you can complete the process in-store or in the comfort of your own home," she added. How does it compare to other online vehicle renewing services:

Story continues below Advertisement

Pick n Pay - R349 : R99 delivery fee and R250 admin cost Easyrenew - R259 : R8.50 per debit reduction and R188 per vehicle and annual EFT of R250 per vehicle Renewonline - R210: R115 delivery and R95 admin fee

Story continues below Advertisement

SA Post Office - R147 : R75 delivery fee and R72 service fee (plus penalties) NaTIS - R171 : R99 delivery fee and R72 service fee IOL