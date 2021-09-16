You don’t have to be vaccinated to vote, says IEC chief

YOU don't have to be vaccinated in order to take part in this year's local elections. Speaking during a briefing on Thursday, IEC electoral chief Sy Mamabolo said voter registration is not linked to the government's vaccination rollout programme.

He said the vaccination is not linked to a person's right to vote. "We are implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions at the voting stations. It is not mandatory for you to be vaccinated in order to register to vote," he said. Meanwhile, the IEC has declared its readiness to receive potential voters at registration stations across the country over the weekend. A total of 23 151 registration stations will be in operation from 8am until 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 48 899 registration officials have been trained to undertake the registration procedures at the voting stations. The commission launched a new online registration portal in July 2021 and, as at this morning, 156 651 voters had successfully used the system to register. The online registration system will remain open until the date of proclamation of the elections which is expected on Monday, September 20, 2021. Voters who are registered can confirm their registration online on the website, on the IEC APP and by calling the contact centre at 0800 11 8000 (calls are free of charge from a landline and standard mobile network rates apply).