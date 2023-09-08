With crime on the rampage in most parts of the country, it's become "the norm" for people to either move to gated complexes or for business parks to increase security, and with that comes the add-on of having a security guard ask you to show your identity card or driver's licence card when entering a complex. Unwilling to put up a fight, you often find yourself whipping out your ID or driver's licence card so a guard can scan it and you can drive on.

But did you know that you can object to having your personal details scanned and possibly stored on some security "system somewhere? Did you know that it could put you in danger of identity theft? According to senior manager of communications and media at the Information Regulator (IR), Nomzamo Zondi, you have the right to object to the processing of your personal information.

"The data subject (to whom the personal information relates) also has the right to ask and be informed as to how their personal information will be used, stored, and for how long. The data subject may then choose to disclose their information or not. However, this may warrant non-access to the building or estate because they may argue that this is within their business standards and security protocols. Henceforth, the Regulator will meet with this sector to assess if the sector is operating within the conditions for lawful processing," Zondi told IOL. She said while they have not received complaints on the specific issue of personal information being over-processed at gated communities, they have received complaints related to the sector regarding the use of personal information from those whose data has been scanned. Zondi said a person's personal information can be processed in any manner with no security measures in place, which can result in identity theft.