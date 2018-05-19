Cape Town - A 19-year-old woman has been arrested for perjury after a false missing person case was opened at New Hanover area near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police reported on Monday.

It is alleged on May 17, the woman sent a message to her mother and her boyfriend claiming that she had been kidnapped by four unknown men while at Shiyane area, New Hanover.

The “victim’s” mother went to the police station to open a missing person report and the police started looking for her.

“Surprisingly on Friday, she was found at another boyfriend’s house in the New Hanover area. A case of perjury has been opened at New Hanover and the suspect was immediately arrested. She is appearing today in the New Hanover Magistrates’ Court,” police said in a statement.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said: “We cannot tolerate people who are opening false cases to satisfy their needs. A lot of manpower and physical resources were used after the case was opened. This arrest will serve as a wake-up call to all those who open false cases that they will be brought to justice and pay for their wrongful deeds.”

African News Agency/ANA