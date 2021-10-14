Young police officer gunned down in Glenwood hijacking

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 26-year-old officer was off duty at the time.

DURBAN: A police officer was shot dead during a hijacking in Alan Paton Road in Glenwood on Wednesday.

She said police attended to the scene and Cato Manor officers received information about a vehicle being stripped in Mwelase Road in Chesterville.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects fired shots at the police officers. No one was injured. A vehicle was recovered and it was established that the vehicle belonged to the slain police officer,” Mbele said.

She said the suspects are still being sought by police. The docket has been transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.