Young police officer gunned down in Glenwood hijacking
DURBAN: A police officer was shot dead during a hijacking in Alan Paton Road in Glenwood on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 26-year-old officer was off duty at the time.
She said police attended to the scene and Cato Manor officers received information about a vehicle being stripped in Mwelase Road in Chesterville.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects fired shots at the police officers. No one was injured. A vehicle was recovered and it was established that the vehicle belonged to the slain police officer,” Mbele said.
She said the suspects are still being sought by police. The docket has been transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.
Last week, a police officer was shot dead while responding to an armed robbery in Illovo. IOL reported that the officer was responding to a commotion at a pension pay point.
Police said five men entered the pay point and when the officers tried to intervene, he was fatally wounded.
Meanwhile, a second suspect has been arrested for the murder of an Umlazi K9 Unit officer in June.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Sergeant Siyabonga Radebe was playing pool when he was shot several times. He died upon arrival at a local hospital.
Four days after the Radebe's murder, police arrested Siphindile Sithole. Her accomplice was fatally wounded in a shoot-out that ensued between them and police.
