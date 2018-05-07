PIETERMARITZBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Member of the Provincial Legislature in KwaZulu-Natal Siboniso Duma has cautioned black leaders in the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) that their days are equally numbered following the axing of veteran politician Patricia de Lille as mayor of Cape Town.

Speaking during a debate in the KZN Legislature on Tuesday, Duma told DA MPLs that De Lille's axing was a sign that the white male grouping in the DA wanted nothing to do with black people in its ranks. He said while the DA had been led by two black people in recent years, there was evidence of the old guard in the DA looking at exerting its influence in the party.

"There is a something we are noting within the DA, first it was Lindiwe Mazibuko, today it is Patricia de Lille, tomorrow it will be Mmusi Maimane because the old guard in the DA cannot stand being led a black person," said Duma.

He said ructions in the opposition party should be a warning to all black members in the DA ranks that they had no future, especially those aiming for leadership as the opposition party was about protecting white privilege.

ALSO READ: #DeLille says kicking her out is a victory for conservatives within the DA

The DA has been in the news recently following rumours that party leader Maimane had been grilled by senior leaders about his remarks on white privilege and black poverty.

The ANC MPL said the problems for the DA, both nationally and in other parts of the country, was a demonstration that the opposition party was blindsiding South Africans by claiming to be party for all races, and likened the developments to a team scoring an own goal at crucial times.

"All that we are saying if you are Zwakele Mncwango, [Hlanganani ] Gumbi or [Sizwe ] Mchunu, your days are numbered. But what we want to say to the DA old guard is, continue to score those own goals, we welcome," said Duma to the applause from the ruling party benches.

African News Agency/ANA