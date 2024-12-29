'You're grounded': SABC employee added to FlySafair's no-fly list after viral altercation with staff over alcohol

FlySafair has confirmed that the woman caught in a viral verbal and physical altercation with staff, will not board any of their aircrafts in future. "This passenger will be placed on our no-fly list and will not be welcome on future FlySafair flights," said FlySafair's chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, responding to a media query put forward by IOL.

The woman, who has since been identified as a member of staff at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), was caught in a spat with flight crew, allegedly after they refused to serve her more alcohol during the flight. The woman, who is from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal and now lives in Gauteng, had been aboard a flight from Durban to Cape Town on Thursday, December 26. In the clip, watched and shared thousands of times on social media, the woman can also be heard making racist slurs towards the crew, who are trying to calm her down.

She is also seen getting violent with female air hostesses. Gordon has condemned the assault on staff. "We condemn any behaviour of this nature. Flight attendants have a primary duty as safety officers and interfering with their duties is a criminal offence," he said.

The SABC has meanwhile issued a statement, saying it "will use the relevant channels in line with its internal procedures to engage the staff member". The African National Congress has further launched its own investigation into the matter after the woman reportedly called herself an "ANC b*%#". The party has condemned the woman's antics, adding that regardless of her membership, her behaviour was contrary to the principles of the movement.