Youth Month: Top tips to help your CV stand out from the crowd

The idea of preparing your CV for prospective employers or recruitment companies can be daunting. What do you include and what do you leave out? Where do you start? Should your CV be all about business or can you show a little of your wicked sense of humour? Don’t worry, we’ve got you!

Dr Rufaro Mavunga, head of programme: Law Faculty at The Independent Institute of Education, said there are resources available to help you write a winning CV. Mavunga said it is also crucial to read job descriptions carefully to identify the required skills and experience so that you can ensure your CV and application aligns with these. It is important to highlight your skills and competencies tailored to what the advertised jobs require. It may be necessary to tweak your CV for each job application.

“It is helpful to list the requirements and refer back to this list as you write your resumé. While your skills and expertise must align with the job descriptors given, attention to the aesthetic look of the CV is also very important,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know: Use a simple format and carefully consider if everything you've included in your CV is necessary. Avoid typos and grammatical errors and don’t detract from presentation.

Rather focus on quality over quantity. Another aspect that could potentially enhance graduate employability is the building of networks. “Social networking is defined as the use of internet-based social media sites to stay connected with friends, family, colleagues, customers or clients. Social networking can have a social purpose, or a professional purpose, or both, through various sites like Facebook and LinkedIn. Creating a strong and professional presence on social media may link you with information and opportunities that can assist in the job search process. “Graduates, however, should develop patience and persistence to increase their chances of employability. Job search fatigue after searching unsuccessfully is a reality, but remaining positive and putting in the necessary effort will pay off in the long run.