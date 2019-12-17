IN a swipe aimed at her detractors and some law enforcement agencies, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede says the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are used to settle political scores.
Gumede, who is out on R50 000 bail together with several other suspects for alleged municipal waste tender corruption, made these claims on Monday in Phoenix where she was addressing what appears to be a gathering of her supporters.
In a video sent to Independent Media’s political desk late on Tuesday, Gumede said former South African Communist Party (SACP) stalwart, Chris Hani, would be disappointed to learn about the latest developments.
“If Chris Hani was to wake up today, how do you think he will feel seeing his organisation torn apart by factions? How do you think he would feel seeing his people in the dark because of Eskom’s load shedding? … How would Chris Hani say if we told him that 9 out of 10 times, when a comrade is killed, it is his fellow comrades who killed him? If we told him that comrades now used the Hawks and NPA to settle political scores?” Gumede asked her supporters.
However, the Hawks have previously denied that its pursuit of Gumede was politically motivated and said it purely a matter of fighting corruption. Its spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, told Independent Media on October 10 this year, shortly after raiding Gumede’s Inanda home, that they were decent in the Gumede case as they even summoned her to appear in court instead of grabbing her in front of municipal staff.