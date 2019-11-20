DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday he had “declared war” on irregular expenditure in the province, following the report released by the country's auditor-general (AG).
"While some of our provincial government departments have improved in 2018/2019, others have regressed and this means we need to address the underlying causes of audit queries with vigour and without delay," Zikalala said.
AG Kimi Makwetu told Parliament earlier in the day that the province’s irregular expenditure of R12.4 billion was “the highest of all the provinces and more than that of national government”. The previous figure for the province was R9.8 billion.
“It’s closing balance of R41.9 billion is also the highest of all the provinces – this despite the AG’s ongoing recommendations to leadership to take steps to avoid the abuse of supply chain management legislation,” Makwetu said.
He said that overall, the province's outcomes had remained unchanged, with three auditees improving and three regressing. "There are now five clean audits as opposed to three in the previous year.