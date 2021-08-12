Zikalala touts KZN’s economic recovery plan internationally

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, under the leadership of Premier Sihle Zikalala, will meet several high-profile international delegates on Thursday to discuss trade and investment opportunities in efforts to rebuild the province’s economy, which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest. Zikalala, along with several members of the executive council (MECs) and CEOs, will travel to Gauteng to meet representatives from Japan, South Korea, Mauritius, the UK, Australia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a government statement on Thursday.

The premier’s office said that discussions will centre on strengthening ties between KZN and the different nations, as well as exploring new business opportunities. These opportunities revolve around 15 “critical” sectors that are said to rejuvenate the province’s exports and investments, including agriculture, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few. A majority of the sectors mentioned in the premier’s brief were severely affected by the recent unrest, which took place following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt by the Constitutional Court and sentenced to a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt prison in KZN, after which a mass protest across KZN and parts of Gauteng ensued, organised by his supporters. The protests turned into mass demonstrations of looting and destruction to property, which saw businesses, warehouses and several arterial routes being burnt to the ground. Damage to property in the province was estimated to be around R126 billion (around US$8.7 billion), according to an earlier African News Agency (ANA) report, while more than 40,000 businesses were affected.

The protests also reignited racial discrimination in South Africa and left 251 people dead in KZN, according to police reports. Zikalala then declared the province in a state of disaster as a result of the social and economical upheaval. “The medium to long term will focus on reassuring, rebuilding and ensuring that KZN is rising and uniting at the same time. Our view is that in post-conflict situations, employment is a major factor in achieving short-term stability, socio-economic progress and sustainable peace,” Zikalala said on Wednesday, ahead of the meeting.