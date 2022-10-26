Zulu Coronation: All the king’s men and women that helped him to take the throne

Durban - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s rise to the throne was never an easy one. To get there, he had to elbow his brothers and some family members turned against him. To underline that the path of the Zulu king who is set to be crowned on Saturday at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium was not an easy one, he fought five legal battles and won them.

Story continues below Advertisement

There is still one before him where Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, wants the recognition of King Misuzulu set aside by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. At the Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) ceremony at eNyokeni Palace last month, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi publicly noted that King Misuzulu’s ascension has not been an easy one, saying his own family turned against him. Despite all that, not everyone turned against the king as some were prepared to stand with him and help him to take the throne.

Coming up on @IOL later today: All the King’s men - Who are the people behind King Misuzulu and how they helped him to ascend to power. #ZuluCoronation #ZuluKing #Zulu #ZuluKingdom pic.twitter.com/2FhZSEEXfY — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 26, 2022 Here is a look who is who is in the Zulu King’s inner circle Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Buthelezi is the longest-serving traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, having served under three Zulu kings.

Story continues below Advertisement

His role did not end there. He was instrumental in the installation of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and later, his successor, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. When the late King Goodwill Zwelithini had to take power, it has been widely alleged that Prince Mcwayizeni was no longer willing to surrender the throne as he was acting on it. It took shoving by Buthelezi and others to have him surrender it for King Goodwill Zwelithini to take it.

Story continues below Advertisement

It appears that Buthelezi learnt a lesson that having acting kings is problematic, hence immediately after the death of Queen Manfombi in April last year, he repeatedly told the media that “there won't be any vacuum as the next king is already known”. True to his words, Buthelezi announced King Misuzulu on May 7 last year and made sure that he takes over the throne. Furthermore, he guided him and introduced him to the public and he was widely accepted. Queen Mother Mavis Zungu

Zungu is the only surviving widow of the later King Cyprian Bhekuzulu, the grandfather of King Misuzulu. With all the widows of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini not endorsing King Misuzulu, Zungu stood by the king, saying it was known that he is the rightful one. Zungu’s backing gave King Misuzulu the needed legitimacy.

Prince Philemon of KwaFihlinqindi Prince Philemon is the most senior member of the Zulu royal family. When the dispute over the throne arose, he stood with King Misuzulu. Together with Buthelezi, Zungu and MaNtombela, the widow of the late Prince Mcwayizeni, they formed the core group of elders that backed the king and guided him until he won the battle.

It is said that in the royal circles, King Misuzulu does not feel comfortable if there is a major Zulu event and Prince Philemon is not near him. Prince Mbongiseni Muntakaphiwana Milton (known as MMM) Triple M, as the Prince who is a former IFP MP and now a councillor of the same party in the Zululand district municipality, is best known, is a smooth operator. He does not bask in his failures or glory.

When the then Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini was to be unveiled as the king at the memorial service of the late Queen Mantombi (King Misuzulu’s mother), he undertook a dangerous mission – he organised Zulu regiments and royal family to show force even before other contenders could do so. It was he who was behind the grand entrance of King Misuzulu at the marquee where the memorial service was held. That entrance introduced the future king to the public and cemented his pole position in the race. Prince Vanana of KwaMinyamanzi

Prince Vanana is known mainly for commanding Zulu regiments and arrangements next to the king during cultural ceremonies. He comes from the key house of KwaMinyamanzi which is known as amavikela sihlalo (protector of the throne). His support for King Misuzulu from the word go gave him the edge over his nearest rival, Prince Simakade, who was only supported by a handful of members of the royal family.

The king’s brothers and cousins Other than senior royal family members, King Misuzulu’s inner circle is made up of his brothers, Princes Bambindlovu, Simingaye, Lungelo, Thami and Mandlesizwe, and his sisters, Princesses Ntandoyesizwe and Nomkhosi. Also on his side are cousins, Prince Mthokozisi Mahlobo (tipped as the next Zulu traditional prime minister), Prince Njabulo and Prince Sicelo Dlamini from eSwatini where the king’s mother came from.