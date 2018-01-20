Speaking at the commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana on Saturday the king said he has already raised his concerns on land with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who paid him a visit earlier this month. The king warned that Ingonyama Trust was off limits and that Zulu warriors were more than ready to defend their land. Picture: Archives/Siyasanga Mbambani

Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini issued a stern warning to the ANC-led government saying all hell would break loose should it dismantle the Ingonyama Trust - a body that holds all pieces of communal land in KwaZulu-Natal on behalf of the king.





“Those saying land should be taken away from me should come forward so we can show them who we really are as Zulus,” said the king.





Speaking at the commemoration of the historic battle of Isandlwana on Saturday the king said he has already raised his concerns with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who paid him a visit earlier this month.





The king’s comments were a response to recommendations by the High Level Panel on the Assessment of Key Legislation and Fundamental Change.









The panel, chaired by former President Kgalema Motlanthe, recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended and that the Ingonyama Trust be dissolved so as to bring KwaZulu-Natal in line with national land policy.





Possible amendments to the Act have also been rejected by traditional leaders in the province. Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, the chair of the provincial house of traditional leaders, amakhosi and their subjects were prepared to fight to the bitter end.





Chiliza said the panel’s recommendations were a direct attack on the Zulu king and vowed that amakhosi will “shake up” the entire country should these be considered.





