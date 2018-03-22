JOHANNESBURG - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is opening more bank accounts so that his subjects can deposit their donations to help mount a legal challenge to any attempts to take away land belonging to his tribe, which is under the Ingonyama Trust.

The move comes after the Zulu monarch appealed to “legitimate” Zulus to each donate R5 or more for the legal battle he intends launching against Parliament if it resolves to repeal the Ingonyama Trust Act.

The Ingonyama Trust is a corporate body established in law and is the registered owner of about 60% of land in KwaZulu-Natal, which have always historically been part of the Zulu Kingdom dating back to various Zulu kings.

Initially, the king opened a bank account for this purpose with Absa bank.

The king's spokesperson, Thulani Zulu, on Friday said: “We are in a process of opening more accounts in other banks”.

Asked how much money the King planned to raise, Zulu said said it was difficult to say because the costs would depend on how long the case would take to complete.

African News Agency/ANA