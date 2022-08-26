Zulu nation poised to host parallel reed dance ceremonies as power struggle continues over throne

Durban - Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, is next month set to return to the historic eNyokeni royal palace for the first time and host the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (Reed Dance ceremony). This would be the first time the king has returned to the palace to host a cultural event after it was used by his rivals to traditionally crown his brother, Prince Simakade as the “King of all Zulus” almost two weeks ago.

After the “crowning”, it was expected that the palace would be the seat of power for Prince Simakade and his followers, thus becoming a no-go zone for King Misuzulu and his supporters. King Misuzulu has never hosted the cultural ceremony since taking royal power in May last year after the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini-Zulu. In 2020, the ceremony wasn’t hosted due to Covid-19 when the government banned large gatherings.

Last year, the ceremony wasn’t hosted because the Zulu nation was still mourning the two deaths in the royal court. King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, told IOL on Friday that this year’s ceremony dates had already been set. He said on the weekend of 3 and 4 September, the king would host the ceremony at Machobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma near the South Africa-Eswatini borderline in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The following weekend, the cultural ceremony will be held at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma, also in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Asked if they did not fear that some royal family members loyal to Prince Simakade may block them, the royal spokesperson downplayed that. “Take what I am telling you right now (that dates have been set),” Prince Thulani said.

In a sign that there is a likelihood that there will be two parallel reed dance ceremonies, Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu who speaks for the royal family members who ordained Prince Simakade as king, told IOL that they would meet on Saturday to discuss their own plans. “Tomorrow iNdlunkulu (the royal house) is having a meeting to deliberate on those matters” Prince Mandlakapheli responded when IOL asked him about their plans. Last week the struggle for the throne took another turn when Prince Mbonisi and Prince Vulindlela, brothers of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, announced Prince Buzabazi as the “real heir” to the throne.

