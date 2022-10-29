Zulu queen who opened floodgates for court battles in Zulu monarchy attends King Misuzulu’s coronation

Durban - In an unexpected move, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, the Zulu Queen whose first court case opened the floodgates for several litigations over the throne and the estate of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini attended the coronation of King Misuzulu on Saturday. Queen Sibongile went to court a few weeks after the passing of the late king and she wanted the court to set aside 50% of the estate of the king.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to her court papers, that was on the basis that she was married to King Goodwill Zwelithini in community of property and civil rites. As such, she was entitled to half of his estate and the late king breached the law when he married other wives. Shortly after that, her two daughters, Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma and Ntandoyenkosi joined her. In their separate case, they challenged the validity of the will of the late king, saying his signature on it was forged. They argued that King Misuzulu was an appointment based on a forged will and wanted his ascension to be set aside. They were later joined by Prince Mbonisi. However, they lost the case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court and King Misuzulu got the throne. The matter is now with the Supreme Court of Appeals.

The court battles set the scene for the hostilities in the royal household to an extent that they held parallel events. One event was the remembrance of the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. The queen and others had theirs at KwaKhethomthandayo palace while the king and those behind him had theirs at KwaKhangelamankene palace. The hostilities saw the queen not attending any event called by King Misuzulu. The only event where the king was in attendance was last year when she attended the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg. From there she was never seen, even boycotting the reed dance ceremony at eNyokeni palace early last month. She also boycotted the rite of entering the sacred royal kraal by the king which took place in August.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a sudden turn of events, the queen showed up at the last rites of the coronation of King Misuzulu. She did not speak to the media, as her aides quickly ushered her into the VVIP holding room. It was not immediately clear whether she is now recognising the new king. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement