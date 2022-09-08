Zulu Royal Family mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death

Durban - The Zulu monarch has joined scores of people across the world to mourn the passing of British Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, has died, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. She died aged 96.

Her eldest son, Charles, 73, immediately succeeds as king according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign. He will be known as King Charles III. In a statement sent late on Thursday evening, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulus, on behalf of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and the Zulu royal family, said may God comfort the British people.

“On behalf of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu Royal Family, as well as on my own behalf as traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and nation, I extend our deepest condolences to the House of Windsor in this tragic hour as we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “Our prayers are with the Royal Family, and with Prime Minister Liz Truss as she leads a nation in mourning. “May God comfort the people of the United Kingdom, and all those around the world who felt such great esteem and affection for Her Majesty the Queen.

“My personal condolences are with His Majesty the King, with whom I have shared a treasured friendship over many years. I have been honoured to be hosted by His Majesty, and to have hosted him in Ulundi. “I have always admired his principled approach to his duties and his people,” Buthelezi said in a statement on behalf of the Zulu royal family. He had a special message for the new British King and added that no words could comfort the British people during this dark hour.

“This was no doubt instilled in him by his beloved mother, who gave her entire life to the service of her nation. “Her reign was both long and laudable. Her genuine care and concern for her people shall never be forgotten. “In this dark moment, we give thanks for a great Queen knowing that she reigned with true dignity. There are no words to properly express our sorrow.

