Zululand District Municipality: We have terminated services of contractor who failed to deliver R7.4m water project

Durban - The IFP-run Zululand District Municipality (ZDM) in northern KwaZulu-Natal says it has terminated the services of a borehole drilling company that failed to deliver a much-needed R7.4 million water project. On Wednesday IOL reported that the project called Smashwini water supply scheme augmentation has been delayed to such an extent that an engineering consulting firm recommended to the municipality to terminate the contract.

As part of the termination agreement, it was recommended that the district municipality should pay the failing contractor, Mzansi Drilling at least R4.1m for the work it has already done on site. Sub-contractors pulled out when they allegedly faced the challenges of not being paid on time by Mzansi Drilling for services rendered. A batch of documents seen by IOL shows that the company failed to proceed with the work timeously, and consistently failed to achieve construction targets and time-related milestones.

On Thursday the spokesperson of the municipality, Zanele Mthethwa, told IOL that the issue of paying sub-contractors had nothing to do with them. “This is essentially a dispute between the main contractor Mzansi Drilling and their sub-contractor, Mr Sihle Radebe (company: Busobengwe). NEWS: A much-needed R7.4 million rural water project by the IFP-run Zululand district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal is facing an imminent collapse after sub-contractors pulled out when they allegedly faced challenges of not being paid for their services. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 1, 2023 “ZDM (Zululand district municipality)has paid the main contractor all monies due for work done,” she said.

Mthethwa said a new contractor is on site carrying on where Mzansi Drilling left off. “Due to slow progress the contract has been terminated and a new contractor is now on site. “A community meeting was held on January 28, 2023 on site and the community is happy with the latest developments,” she said.

The district municipality’s mayor, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, provided a letter of evidence that they have terminated the services of Mzansi Drilling. “The urgency of the above-mentioned rudimentary projects was emphasised during a meeting convened by the District Mayor at Zululand DM offices on September 8, 2022, and with reference to Clause 9.2.1 of GCC 2015 where Mzansi Drilling JV PZL Projects was requested to expedite implementation of the projects. “In view of the foregoing, you are hereby advised that Zululand District Municipality has decided to terminate the services of Mzansi Drilling JV PZL Projects under Contract ZDM 072/2021.

“Mzansi Drilling JV PZL Projects has failed to execute the works under Contract ZDM 072/2021 as evidenced by the breach of several clauses of the contract as highlighted above. “You are hereby requested to vacate all project sites (Gumbi Phase 1 and 2, Smashwini and Boreholes) within 48 hours of receipt of this letter and hand over to Zululand District Municipality. “You are further requested to work with Paradox Young & Associates in undertaking a thorough assessment of the conditions on-site during the handover to Zululand District Municipality,” reads the letter to Mzansi Drilling.