KZN Cogta MEC Buthelezi extends condolences following woman's tragic drowning in Ncamndane River

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of a woman who drowned after strong river currents in Utrecht swept away a taxi. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, April 16 in Ward 1 of the eMadlangeni Municipality, located within the Amajuba District. A taxi carrying four individuals attempted to cross the Ncamndane River, but was overpowered by strong currents. Three of the passengers managed to escape, but a 33-year-old female passenger drowned.

Despite a prompt response by rescue teams, recovery efforts for her body were unsuccessful. Buthelezi expressed his sympathy for the grieving family and confirmed that disaster management teams have been instructed to provide support. “I extend my deepest sympathy to the bereaved family.

“Disaster management teams have been directed to provide the necessary support during this difficult time,'' said Buthelezi. He also urged residents to remain vigilant in the face of persistent adverse weather. “The persistent inclement weather conditions present a significant threat to life,” he warned.