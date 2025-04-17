Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Independent Online

Thursday, April 17, 2025

KZN Cogta MEC Buthelezi extends condolences following woman's tragic drowning in Ncamndane River

A taxi swept away by the Ncamndane River claims one life, prompting urgent safety warnings from KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi amid continued search and recovery efforts.

Image by: Supplied

Published 59m ago

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of a woman who drowned after strong river currents in Utrecht swept away a taxi.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, April 16 in Ward 1 of the eMadlangeni Municipality, located within the Amajuba District. A taxi carrying four individuals attempted to cross the Ncamndane River, but was overpowered by strong currents. Three of the passengers managed to escape, but a 33-year-old female passenger drowned.

Despite a prompt response by rescue teams, recovery efforts for her body were unsuccessful.

Buthelezi expressed his sympathy for the grieving family and confirmed that disaster management teams have been instructed to provide support.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the bereaved family.

“Disaster management teams have been directed to provide the necessary support during this difficult time,'' said Buthelezi.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant in the face of persistent adverse weather.

“The persistent inclement weather conditions present a significant threat to life,” he warned.

As the province recovers from heavy rains, Buthelezi advises travellers to stay informed and cautious, with disaster teams on high alert throughout the Easter weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced level 4 and level 5 rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, which significantly increased the risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. The Provincial Disaster Management Centre continues to monitor reports from across districts and is expected to provide updates as assessments continue.

Looking ahead to the Easter weekend, Buthelezi has appealed to the public to exercise caution while travelling:

“I appeal to individuals travelling during the upcoming Easter period to exercise caution by taking necessary safety precautions and staying informed about weather forecasts,'' he said. 

[email protected]

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

 

IOL News 

