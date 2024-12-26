KZN collision claims mother's life, children hospitalised

Two people died and three were rushed to hospital including two children after they were involved in a car crash on the N3 Northbound at Balgowani in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson, the vehicle reportedly crossed over from the N3 Southbound lanes, colliding head-on with a vehicle traveling Northbound.

"One patient from the first vehicle was found entrapped in the wreckage and sustained fatal injuries. Sadly, they were declared deceased on the scene. Another occupant of the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and required urgent medical care," said Robertson. Meanwhile, two children and their mother, who were occupants of the second vehicle, were ejected upon impact. "All three sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support treatment. An aeromedical helicopter has been activated to airlift one of the critically injured children to a higher level of care," he added.

He said the mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival. "The scene remains active, and authorities are in attendance," said Robertson. In another recent accident, seven people were killed and five others were injured in Limpopo.

The horror crash occurred in the early morning of Sunday, December 22, along the N1 road next to Ga phasha village Molemole Municipality Capricorn District. Tidimalo Chuene, the departmental spokesperson of the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said the crash involved seven vehicles, including a minibus carrying passengers. “The injured were ferried to hospital, and the cause of the crash is not known yet, as investigations are under way,” she said.