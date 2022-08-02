KZN mum pens children’s book raising awareness on Rhino poaching

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal mother of three has penned a children’s book aimed at raising awareness around rhino poaching and preserving the environment. Roslynne Toerien, an educator by profession from Durban, authored two children’s books which she showcased at the Durban International Book fair on Monday night.

“The Rumbling Rhino” and “Under the Baobab Tree” were inspired by her daily reading sessions with her three kids, Toerien explained. Toerien also partnered with the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary, which is one of the largest facilities designated to caring for rhinos in the world. The sanctuary is based in Mpumalanga province. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will be donated to Care for Wild, Toerien said.

IOL spoke to Toerien during the launch of the Durban International Book Fair at the Sibaya Casino and Entertainment world on Monday night. Ros Toerien, author of children's book 'The Rumbling Rhino', has partnered with @CareforWild Rhino Sanctuary to donate a portion of the proceeds towards their organization and its efforts to enforce Rhino poaching. @IOL pic.twitter.com/1vxr2RERUN — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) August 2, 2022 When asked how she managed to author two books while being a mother of three, she said: “Reading bedtime stories with my children at night is the highlight of my day and I think that there is so much power in a story. “Children can learn so much and it opens up a new world for them. They learn so much through a story. Reading to my children at night is something that I treasure and once they fall asleep, that is when I do some of my best stories.

“Particularly on evenings when my kids ask me to make up a story for them, so the stories that I write tend to come out of the creative time I spend with my children.” Toerien kicks off her book tour in the coming week and will go back to her primary school to promote both her publications. Toerien attended Manor Gardens Primary School in Durban, which she believes is one of the best in the city when it comes to “raising readers”.

She said the two books were named after South Africa’s pristine wildlife features, which is something that needs to be shared more with the world through storytelling. When Ros isn’t reading to her kids or writing books for kids, she heads up a non-profit organisation called “Lets Educate a Rainbow Nation” or “LEARN”, which aims to stock up library shelves at disadvantaged schools. IOL