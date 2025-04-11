KZN ramps up road safety for Easter weekend with 950 officers deployed

KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for an exceptionally busy Easter weekend, with traffic volumes expected to surge to more than 1,500 vehicles per hour at tollgates across the province starting next Thursday. In response, the provincial government has launched a massive road safety operation, deploying over 950 law enforcement officers to ensure road safety.

Speaking during the official launch of the Easter Holiday Road Safety Campaign at Mandeni Toll Plaza on Friday, MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said the province is taking no chances when it comes to the safety of road users. “The presence of law enforcement agencies in large numbers is a clear indication of our determination to ensure the safety of road users during this important period in our national and international calendar,” said Duma. Duma confirmed that 837 officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will be on duty, including 11 Control Provincial Inspectors, 53 Chief Provincial Inspectors, 230 Principal Provincial Inspectors, 103 Senior Provincial Inspectors, 242 Provincial Inspectors and 198 Trainee Inspectors.

In addition, 120 officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) have been assigned to KwaZulu-Natal from other provinces, including Gauteng, Free State, and Mpumalanga. The RTMC deployment will be as follows: Durban:( 40), Richards Bay: (30), Port Shepstone: (30), and Pietermaritzburg (20). To handle the influx of traffic, Duma said authorities will be focusing on key transport corridors such as the N2 and N3 highways, with particular attention to blue-light patrols between Key Ridge and Hammarsdale, an area that has seen frequent truck accidents.

The province operates over 27 satellite traffic enforcement stations, including newly launched 24-hour facilities in Mbazwana/Manguzi under the uMkhanyakude District. Duma issued a stern warning to motorists, especially those who plan to drink and drive, speed, or operate unroadworthy vehicles. “You must have no mercy on those committing the following offenses,” he said. “As law enforcement officers, you are mandated to arrest those motorists and send them to jail. They must be allowed to sober up behind bars and be released on bail after 21 April.”

He emphasised that alcohol-related crashes account for 57.5% of road traffic deaths in South Africa, with KwaZulu-Natal determined not to contribute further to that national statistic. The campaign is also embracing advanced technology through its Alufakwa Zero Tolerance initiative. Law enforcement vehicles are now equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems and Crime Recognition Software. These tools will allow officers to identify unroadworthy, unlicensed, or stolen vehicles, and to issue electronic fines on the spot for unpaid penalties or outstanding warrants.

“We will ensure successful prosecution in various magistrates’ courts across the province,” Duma said. Recognising the religious significance of the Easter weekend, Duma called on faith-based organisations to work with law enforcement to ensure that public transport vehicles used for pilgrimages and church events are roadworthy. On Saturday, the department will host an inter-faith prayer service at eMaromeni Sports Field in Mandeni, where a mass funeral was recently held for seven young victims of a tragic crash.

Moreover, Duma reaffirmed the government’s ongoing investment in road infrastructure, including upgrades, pothole repairs, bridge construction, and resealing projects across the province. “These investments are not only aimed at improving the quality of the provincial road network but also addressing safety issues on our roads,” he said. [email protected]