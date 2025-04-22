KZN sees dramatic reduction in Easter weekend road fatalities

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has reported a significant drop in road fatalities over the Easter weekend, marking a notable improvement compared to the same period last year. According to department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya, this improvement follows a coordinated road safety operation involving disaster management teams and traffic enforcement officials. These teams were strategically deployed to high-traffic areas, including the N3 northbound route and the Marian Hill Toll Plaza.

Speaking on the sidelines on the Marian Hill Toll plaza on Monday with Newzroom Afrika, Sibiya said: “Last night and this morning, the MEC Siboniso Duma spoke to me and expressed his deep appreciation to the motorists who are working here tonight. He also saluted the highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, working in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and national authorities.'' As part of the intensified campaign, approximately 120 traffic officers were dispatched across major routes such as the N2 and N3. These teams used advanced monitoring technologies, including the uMemezi Wezimoto, an anti-crime software that the MEC launched on Friday. “We’ve been able to detect motorists masquerading as worshippers to avoid checkpoints. About 77 vehicles were impounded for operating without valid permits, 258 motorists were charged for speeding, and 13 individuals were arrested for drinking and driving,” Sibiya revealed.

He emphasised that stricter legal measures are being applied to offenders. “The MEC said we are aiming for six-year prison sentences, leveraging the amended National Road Traffic Act to ensure that offenders face serious consequences.” Comparing the outcomes to the previous year, Sibiya highlighted a remarkable reduction in fatalities.

''More than 15,600 cars have been stopped and checked by the teams,'' he said. Sibiya noted that they were quite happy with how they had executed the road safety campaign. “We had around 21 crashes and fatalities during this period last year. This year, unfortunately, there have been six fatalities—but that’s still a significant improvement.”