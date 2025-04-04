KZN shopping malls face rising crime | DA demands immediate action

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS), business leaders, and other stakeholders to take immediate and decisive action to ramp up security around the province’s shopping malls. This plea follows a series of violent, high-profile robberies in recent months that have resulted in tragic loss of life and widespread fear within communities.

The recent crime statistics released by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu for KwaZulu-Natal covering the period from October to December 2024 reveal an alarming rise in commercial crime, with 751 more cases reported compared to previous periods. The DA highlights that incidents where criminals target public spaces cannot be allowed to become the norm, as they jeopardise not only the safety of residents but also the economic stability of the province. Shopping malls play a crucial role in KZN's economy, providing employment for thousands and supporting local businesses.

These spaces are central to both commerce and social life, offering a safe environment for families to gather. However, the rising frequency of criminal activity threatens to turn these vital hubs into dangerous, deserted areas, potentially falling into decline. DA KZN spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, Riona Gokool, emphasised the need for immediate action, stating, “We need increased collaboration between government, SAPS, law enforcement, business leaders, and citizens to ensure that our malls are secure and vibrant spaces.” She also stressed the importance of increased patrols, the deployment of specialised units, and the prioritisation of properly trained law enforcement officers capable of managing high-risk situations and conflict de-escalation.

In addition to these efforts, Gokool called for the installation of advanced monitoring systems and technology to detect criminal activity before it escalates. “A strong message must be sent to criminals that acts of violence and intimidation will not be tolerated,” she said. As part of KZN's Government of Provincial Unity (GPU), the DA said it would continue to advocate for necessary investments in public safety.

Gokool said, “The rule of law must be upheld. Our province’s people deserve to enjoy public spaces without fear.” [email protected] Get your news on the go, clickhere to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.