KZN Transport MEC Duma urged to tackle the ‘cool drink’ issue at motor licensing centres

The KZN Ubumbano Driving School Operators Association has urged KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma to tackle the issue of bribes being demanded by examiners to pass a driver's licence test. The association’s chairperson Mzwandile ''MG'' Zondi said: ''Some things are not going right in all testing grounds in the province because people are asked to buy inspectors a cold drink in order to pass the driver's licence test. If we work with the department this will be reduced. We need to make sure that people don't pay bribes to get their driver's licences.

''The cool drink issue gives us problems as driving schools because we teach people and only send them for tests once we are satisfied that the person can drive. However, having to buy the inspectors a cool drink really dampens the spirit,'' concluded Zondi. MEC Duma said: ''It is commendable that the driving schools have pleaded to work with the department to root out corruption in testing centres. We will also work with municipalities that have been granted the motor licensing status to root out corruption there as well. You may have noticed that some people have in the past few months been arrested for such crimes.'' Duma revealed that KZN aims to raise more than R2.1 billion in motor licensing revenue.

The MEC was speaking at Mariannhill on Saturday, where he inspected the efficiency of the services being rendered at the Pinetown/Mariannhill Drivers Licencing Testing centres and motor licensing offices. ''We are determined to ensure that we become a leading department in terms of the collection of revenue. We reported that in the previous financial year, we collected R2.156 billion through motor vehicle licences. This money has been redistributed by the provincial treasury towards ensuring quality education, health, and other service delivery programmes such as infrastructure development.'' Duma encouraged all categories of staff in all Drivers Licencing Testing centres and motor licensing offices to continue to render efficient service to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

''Following our decision to open these centres over the weekend, we continue to receive positive feedback from the people of this province. In particular, our customers have heaped praise on the staff at Pinetown/Mariannhill Drivers Licencing Testing centres and motor licensing offices. As we start this year, we will double our efforts to improve services in all motor license services to ensure compliance with all traffic regulations.'' He said the department's records show more than 1.7 million vehicles and approximately 2.8 million members of the public serviced by the province's registering authorities. ''We applaud the MEC Duma and the Department of Transport for this initiative because most people who work during the week had to ask for a day off to do their driver's licence test. This is to ensure that everyone can be assisted even on weekends,'' Zondi said.

He urged the department to employ more examiners at the Rossburgh and Pinetown motor licensing centres to reduce the deadlock on testing dates. He added that many examiners had left and the vacancies have not been filled which causes delays. Mark Frank said he was at the Pinetown/Mariannhill Licencing offices for less than 15 minutes and was assisted. ''Congratulations guys and well done, and keep up the good work,'' he said. Anelisa Zondi who was at the centre to collect her driver's licence, said it took only two minutes for her to get her licence from the center, as she did not have to wait in long winding queues.