Labour minister Thulas Nxesi tests positive for coronavirus

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has become the fifth member of the executive to test positive for Covid-19. Nxesi received his results earlier today, the Presidency said in a statement on Friday. Earlier this week, it was announced that Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle had tested positive. "This was the minister’s 4th round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus, and the first to return positive," the Presidency said. "Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All members of the office of the minister who have come in contact with him will also undergo testing. "The minister remains in high spirits and confident that he will beat the virus.

"Minister Nxesi is the fifth member of the Executive to contract the coronavirus, following Minister Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister Mantashe, Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu and Deputy Minister Nkosi Holomisa.

"Minister Mpisa-Nqakula and Deputy Minister Holomisa have since recovered and we wish our other colleagues, including Minister Nxesi, a speedy recovery.

"We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vein, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

"Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus."