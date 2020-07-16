Large Covid-19 pandemic trauma fallout to pose healthcare challenge – psychiatrist

Pretoria – Many South Africans are likely to be vulnerable and traumatised by the Covid-19 pandemic due to the negative impact it has had on peoples lives, a Gauteng psychiatrist says. “The fallout brought about by the pandemic has resulted in additional potential for traumatic experience, including the stress if a loved one becomes ill and needs hospitalisation, having to live in isolation from your extended family and friends, or having a relationship fail under the strain caused by uncertainty and fear," said Dr Marshinee Naidoo, a psychiatrist at Akeso Alberton mental health facility. For others, she said, the traumatic stress may be caused by ongoing financial hardships, events such as being retrenched and anxiety about the future. “Most people experience some degree of distress after a traumatic event, or a period of trauma, in their lives as they try to come to terms with it, but after a period of a few weeks, or months, they tend to recover from the shock and do not develop lasting mental health difficulties as a result of it. “However, a sizable number of people, between 18 percent and 25 percent, experience severe ongoing symptoms in the months or even years following such an event or period of trauma.

"When symptoms last longer than four weeks, it may indicate a deeper level of psychological distress known as post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. PTSD severely disrupts mental health and can substantially restrict the person’s ability to function,” she said.

Naidoo said PTSD presented a major challenge to the mental healthcare system even before the Covid-19 pandemic, "which I believe will only serve to exacerbate the incidence of PTSD and the pressure on the system".

"We will therefore need to pay much greater attention to this condition as a nation going forward,” she said.

She explains that each person’s response to traumatic situations is highly complex and unique, saying that certain individuals may be so sensitive to trauma that they may even experience news footage they see on television as deeply disturbing.

“It is not always easy to establish who is most at risk of developing PTSD, but individuals who experience a great deal of trauma early on in their childhood have been shown to be particularly vulnerable to being re-traumatised later in life and suffering ongoing PTSD symptoms."

Naidoo said other individuals who may be at high risk of PTSD are those who are continually exposed to ongoing traumatic situations in their line of work, such as paramedics, nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, there remains a widespread ignorance about PTSD and sometimes stigma attached to those who seek professional help.

“PTSD can be diagnosed and successfully treated by a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare practitioners, including psychiatrists and psychologists, who are experienced in the management of the condition.

"They will work to assist the individual to regain a sense of control over their lives,” Naidoo said.

