Lauren Dickason: Alleged killer mom tells police their move from SA to New Zealand was 'a mistake'

Warning: This story contains graphic details and may be triggering to some readers Murder-accused mother, Lauren Dickason, thought the family had made a bad decision by emigrating to New Zealand from South Africa, the High Court at Christchurch heard on Tuesday.

The court heard evidence from the arresting officer, Detective Michael Kneebone which primarily revolved around his interview with her on September 17, 2021, the day after she murdered her three daughters. Lauren had just been released from hospital after a check-up, according to copies of court proceedings by Stuff.NZ. Lauren spoke to Kneebone about her depression disorder as well as her medication history.

She told him that just before she and her husband, Graham, could emigrate with their three daughters, she went off her medication because she felt functional. She also admitted to having thoughts of wanting to hurt the kids in the past. When the family arrived in New Zealand, there was a two-week isolation period in Auckland before they could move to their home in Timaru, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Something completely different popped up in isolation. I don't know where those thoughts suddenly started coming from,” Lauren said. Lauren told Kneebone she did not have those types of thoughts during her postpartum depression. On the day leading up to the murders, Lauren said she had time to herself after a long while. She decided to cuddle up in bed with a hot water bottle and think about their move to Oceania.

“My biggest concern was that we made a mistake,” she said. On the day of their daughters’ deaths, after Graham left for a work function, it was about 20 minutes before she walked into the garage (to look for cable ties). “I just couldn’t anymore. I was so tired of screaming, saying no,” Lauren told Kneebone.

She told the officer that the family had some good times in South Africa prior to their departure and despite the girls spending most of their lives in a lockdown state. With South Africa in a state of civil unrest, Lauren said the looting and riots in July 2021, as well as the Covid-19 lockdowns, made her increasingly paranoid. She said they had a large garden in their Pretoria home, a trampoline, and a jungle gym. She described things as “nice”.

She said their move to New Zealand threw a damper on everything. “You think you’re going to move to another town and things are going to be different, but it brings up a whole lot of new problems,” she said. Lauren said she and Graham hoped it would fix things, but it was very different from South Africa, and she said the two of them made a “very bad decision” by moving.

During the interview, she also told Kneebone that she and Graham met while studying medicine in Pretoria. “My husband is my rock,” Lauren said. After Lauren emerged from the garage, Kneebone asked if she had told the kids they were going to make necklaces, to which she nodded in agreement.

Kneebone asked what the children had said. “Not the two little ones, but the oldest one was very angry, and she wants to know why I’m doing this to them because I’m the best mom and she loves me,” Lauren replied. “The first twin (Karla) was being really, really horrible to me lately ... that’s why I did her first.”

Lauren has denied all charges against her, with her defence team using an insanity and infanticide argument. However, the prosecution team wants to prove it was pre-meditated murder. IOL Are you or someone you know affected by mental health? If so here are some important numbers: