A law expert has warned citizens to exercise caution when negotiating or making offers online and via instant messaging as this could create legally binding agreements.
This comes as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) was asked to pronounce on whether a WhatsApp message, in which a man indicated he would pay each of his children R1 million if he won R20 million, gave rise to an enforceable contract.
It transpired that the appellant, Ntsieni Kgopana, actually won R20 814 582 in the National Lottery (Lotto).
When questioned about his winnings by the respondent, who is the mother of one of the appellant’s seven children, the appellant denied that he had won the Lotto and sent her a WhatsApp message saying: “If I get 20m I can give all my children 1m and remain with 13m…”
When the respondent obtained proof that Kgopana had, in fact, won the Lotto, she relied on his WhatsApp message to claim payment of the R1 million for her minor child.