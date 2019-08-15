A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in the North West. Friday marks the seventh anniversary of the massacre which saw 34 miners gunned during a strike at the mine. File photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

Marikana - Friday marks the seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned during a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West province and calls for the arrest of those responsible have continued to grow. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that the massacre was a typical example of how some leaders handle problems in South Africa.

Former chairperson of parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Themba Godi also weighed in on the debate via his Twitter account where he posted: “Tomorrow marks 7 years since the Marikana massacre. We must never forget those workers killed to protect capital. Workers of Azania Unite!!”

“The boers have Sharpeville?/Langa, Soweto, Boipatong massacres. So the ANC has a massacre of Africans in its own name: Marikana. So much blood spilt in Marikana, what are the conditions of workers in the mines? Focus is on the few invited to the table of the exploiters,” Godi posted.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that the tragedy would always haunt South Africa and that he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, “a central figure in this massacre”, to declare 16 August “Marikana Memorial Day”in honour of the slain miners.

“Given President Ramaphosa’s pledge to ‘play whatever role he can this is the very least he can do to honour the victims of this massacre. We must honour these brave and ensure they are never forgotten,” said Maimane.

Speaking to Kaya FM earlier on Thursday Thami Nkosi, of Righ2 Know and The Marikana Support Campaign, said that holding someone accountable for the tragedy would be the beginning and that the provincial commissioner of the then provincial commissioner of the North West Zukiswa Mbombo would be the one who could tell who the orders from above came from.

Nkosi added that at least 10 widows of the 34 had been compensated and that labour unions would continue fighting that battle and for someone to be held accountable.

Political Bureau