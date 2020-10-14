Leanne Manas celebrates birthday with ’present’ for desperate Twitter user’s family

Cape Town – Most people celebrate their birthdays in the hope of receiving presents. For multiple award-winning TV presenter and speaker Leanne Manas, giving instead of receiving was another way of celebrating her 46th birthday today. Lebohang Mthimkhulu, from Ladybrand, Free State, is deeply grateful that Manas reached out to him and his impoverished family after a tweet he posted today. ’’This so hard for me to do as a man but my family and I haven't eaten in two days. I'm desperately asking for food that's going to expire soon. ’’For my kids and wife. I'll also spare my share of the food for them,’’ he posted on Twitter. You have a present from me to you in your account for you and your family! May this be the turning point of your fortune. Send love to your family https://t.co/r6LcsgI6t3 — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) October 14, 2020 Through her job, Manas is well aware that the lockdown has hit tens of thousands of families hard in the country. Also, being attacked and robbed in 2007 by four armed men after returning to her Johannesburg home would have made life even more precious for the mother of two children.

When IOL spoke to the 33-year-old Mthimkhulu, Manas was only one of two people who had responded to his cry for help.

Unemployed since June, the general labourer and married father of three children, all under five years old, said: ’’It was very difficult for me to post that message, but we have no food left in the house.

’’I am very grateful that Leanne and another person have sent me money. I was very surprised to get a response from Leanne soon after I sent my message on Twitter.“

On his Twitter profile, Mthimkhulu describes himself as a “Christian and believer, family man, retrenched and looking for employment, and a depression survivor“.

Should you wish to assist him and his family, he can be contacted on 064 746 6396. Donations can be deposited into his wife’s account: Nelisiwe Makgetha; Capitec Bank; Savings account no 1467647649; Branch code: 470010.

